In a very informed article this week in the Democrat and Chronicle, Mary Chao writes about how the millennial class has chosen Webster as one of the top places to reside from 2013 to 2018. According to the article, millennial now represent the largest block of homebuyers in the county according to the National Association of Realtors.

It is not surprising to me that Webster leads the pack in this area with all that Webster has to offer millennials in their quest to find housing. First and foremost is our outstanding Webster Central School District.

Next, we have Open Space in Webster that compiles of 1,500 acres that will never be developed, Webster Park and its 532 acres of park land, 28 miles of trails, throughout the town, and many park districts that belong to subdivisions in town for their resident’s enjoyment.

Webster is also known as Sports Illustrated “Sports Town USA” from years back and has certainly carried on the tradition with a first-class soccer tournament over Father’s Day weekend. Also, we have girls and boys WAA baseball, first-class events at the Webster Aquatic Center and Field House, a Waterfront Art Festival in July and our own annual Summer Celebration in June. We also have many summer activities, and in the village the event that comes to mind is the Jazz Festivals that fills Main Street with residents on a summer night.

Webster also offers as a plus to the community with our own Webster Police Department that does an outstanding job patrolling the town and village. We offer a wonderful Parks and Recreation operation that has a variety of programs for the very little right up to our famous senior program. We have a 40,000-square-foot library that offers countless programs for residents of every age and a Highway Department that keeps our roads clear and drainage flowing.

For years, the town of Webster has offered many different styles and price ranges for housing within the town. We have a varied cross-section of housing that will meet almost everyone’s needs from single family homes, to townhouses, to patio homes, to apartments, to upscale apartments, empty nester homes, senior housing, homes overlooking Irondequoit Bay or Lake Ontario and subsidized housing.

The town of Webster, the village of Webster, the Webster Central School District, the Chamber of Commerce and the Village Business Improvement District work together to promote both the town and village of Webster. This unique collaboration helps in bringing new residents and business to town to enjoy the outstanding qualities of Webster, which sits on two bodies of water not found in many areas of the country.

We welcome millennials and hope that everyone continues to find that Webster is a pleasant, friendly, inviting, community that provides all of your needs; whether that is in the way of schooling, shopping, recreation, parks, trails, open space, lake and bay access or just the warm and friendly atmosphere of being a part of, “Where Life is Worth Living.”

As always, if you have any questions about your town government, please feel free to contact me during regular business hours at (585) 872-7068; or email me anytime at supervisor@ci.webster.ny.us.