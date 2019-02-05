Parents, board of education members, administrators and staff recently gathered at Hilton High School to honor the induction of 76 students into the National Honor Society.

Caroline West, NHS vice president, sang the national anthem before advisers Carl Gaupp and Matthew Pietarinen welcomed attendees.

“You all are the difference-makers of your generation,” Principal Jeffrey Green said to the inductees. “Making a difference is not a path that can be checked off or accomplished like passing an exam or receiving a diploma. It is a lifelong pursuit. It is a daily decision.”

Green also thanked parents, guardians and family members for their role in helping the inductees get where they are now.

This year’s keynote speaker, selected by the students, was chemistry teacher Michael Brooke-Gay.

“It’s your job to have experiences that will shape your life,” he said at the ceremony. “Take different classes at all levels, shadow family friends that work in an interesting field, take a risk volunteering in an unfamiliar setting. Any of these things can spark a passion for you.”

Brooke-Gay also advised the inductees to know when to say no.

“It’s OK to say no sometimes when you realize you have too much going on in your life,” he said. “Your well-being is just as important.”

President Alexis Distefano, West, secretary Maverick Clark and treasurer Matthew Lyons reviewed the four pillars of membership: scholarship, service, leadership and character.

Each inductee was called up on stage to have a parent place a NHS pin on their lapel and to sign the registry. Students then lit a candle and recited the NHS oath. A reception followed the ceremony.

The following students joined the Hilton Chapter of NHS at the recent ceremony.

Juniors: Sydney Alloco, Alexandra Amico, Kylie Ashline, Molly Ball, Julia Bettin, Alexis Chatterton, Hunter Clancy, Mairin Connorton, Anaya Dees, Ethan DeGrandis, Jack DiBitetto, Jennifer Donatella, Emma Doughty, Sarah Engel, Zach Fichtner, Justin Gabriel, Skylaar Garbowski, Madison Grover, Luke Hayes, Ethan Hryhorenko, Bridget Huber, Lillian Huff, Ethan Jacob, Jason Keirsbilck, Faith Keller, Mark Koszela, Alexa Lane, Maddy Larsen, Jordyn Leslie, Vanessa Lomb, Alyssa Lombardo, Haley Maier, Owen Manley, Madeleine Mason, Taylor Matthews, Andrew Melita, Gabby Merino, Haley Mojsej, Lauren Morris, Mackenzie Nolan, Jenna Pantano, Melissa Pauly, Sonia Pavlovych, Brian Phung, Reagan Pickett, Emily Richardson, Ana Rivera, Kenna Shanahan, Adam Sheelar, Kayly Sichak, Kayla Simone, Ava Sitterly, Nicole Sommer, Amanda Spencer, Karly Suhr, Victoria Talone, Thomas Verhay, Thomas Wagner, Kristen Walker, Jake Wilkins, Kyle Wilson, Anna Wiza, Gregory Wren, Brittni Yunger and Jonathan Zajac.

Seniors: Kevin Armbruster, Carly Baker, Will Czebatol, Jack Gombatto, Leslie LeBeau, Caitlin Mott, Derek Perrotto, Alivia Ruta, Jacob Thibault, Layla Torres and Tristan Vick.