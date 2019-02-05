An East Irondequoit school bus driver is accused of driving a school bus drunk while children were on board.

Anderson Hollins, a bus driver for the East Irondequoit School District, was arraigned Monday night and pleaded not guilty.

A spokesperson for the district told News10NBC Hollins has been placed on administrative leave.

Hollins is due back in court Friday.

A mug shot was not made immediately available.