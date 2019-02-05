Continental Service Group Inc., or ConServe, supported the volunteer efforts of local first-responders in January.

Through the company’s Jeans For Charity program, in which ConServe employees can elect to participate in monthly charitable donations in exchange for the option of wearing jeans to work, employees are provided with the opportunity to give back to their local communities by donating to a diverse group of organizations throughout the year. Additionally, the funds raised by the employees are supplemented by the organization’s Matching Gift Program.

This ongoing initiative symbolizes ConServe’s commitment to its corporate mission of helping to improve the human condition.

“We’ve learned that part of ConServe’s mission is helping to improve the human condition,” Jon LeRoy, president of Perinton Ambulance said.

In 2018, Perinton Ambulance utilized the Jeans for Charity donation to purchase four new wheelchairs for use by community members as needed.

This year’s funds will also be used to purchase additional wheelchairs and other needed durable medical equipment, such as knee scooters.

“We are truly thankful for companies such as ConServe and their philanthropy for the community. Their support of our organization touches the lives of innumerable residents in need each year,” said LeRoy.

“ConServe is committed to giving back to our local communities” said George Huyler, vice president of Human Resources.

Giving back is an integral part of ConServe’s corporate mission statement.

Visit conserve-arm.com for more information.