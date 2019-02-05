Screen Plays Theater Co. will continue its 2019 season with “You Can’t Take It With You” on March 8-17 at the Multi-use Community Cultural Center, 142 Atlantic Ave., Rochester.

This comedy by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart is about the importance of living life to the fullest and how two families find a way to accept each other. Set in the 1930s, the eccentric Sycamore family will be tested when one of its members agrees to marry the son of ultra-conservative parents.

Audience members are asked to bring nonperishable food items for Foodlink. Tickets start at $15. Visit bit.ly/2Sh6KxG for information.