The Society for Chamber Music in Rochester will continue its 42nd season with “German Genius and Joker” at 4 p.m. on Feb. 17 at The Hochstein School, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester.

Audience members can get an inside look at the repertoire with a pre-concert talk by artistic directors and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra musicians Juliana Athayde and Erik Behr. There will be a wine tasting at intermission.

The lineup of musicians performing Beethoven’s Septet includes William VerMeulen, principal horn of the Houston Symphony and visiting professor at the Eastman School of Music.

The first half will start with the Student Composition Competition-winning piece, “Sonata for Flute and Piano” by Julian Bennett Holmes, performed by the Eastman-Hanson Chamber Ensemble.

Also on the program is Richard Strauss’ “Till Eulenspiegel’s Einmal Anders!,” arranged by Franz Hasenohrl.

Tickets cost $35. Visit chambermusicrochester.org for information.