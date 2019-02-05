The Webster Chamber of Commerce announced its selection of Joseph A. Vitello, a senior product advisor for Heartland Payroll Solutions as the chamber’s 2019 Business Person of the Year.

The presentation was made at the chamber’s monthly breakfast meeting and was presented by Barry Howard, president and CEO of the Webster Chamber of Commerce; and Dawn Sargent, chair of the chamber’s board of directors.

The Business Person of the Year is someone who is recognized as having set a standard of accomplishment in both business and the community. Nominations are from the chamber’s business members who have made a significant impact on the role of business in the community. The nominee must be a member of the chamber for at least 18 months. They must be an active member who is always willing to go above and beyond and be a leader that motivates others. They must have a level of community participation by contributing resources in the form of time, talent or money to the community via projects, clubs, churches and not-for-profits.

Each year, the chamber board of directors receives a number of nominees for this honor — the selection process included several outstanding candidates and the number of nominees is a testament to the Chamber membership commitment to the community.

This year’s honoree has been a chamber member for a number of years and is a familiar face at chamber breakfasts. He has been active in our Webster business community and many businesses know him as a leading sales professional in his company. He is also well known for his enthusiasm and for his stories.

Heartland Payroll Solutions, and before that Ovation Payroll, have given Vitello multiple accolades for meeting and exceeding goals and for his mentoring of others.

Vitello is a husband and father. He adores his wife and is a protective father when it comes to his girls.

Vitello has been an active member of the Webster Chamber of Commerce since he joined. He has been on the Education Committee since its creation and has chaired that committee as well as been a “Power Hour” presenter multiple times. He has been a board director, chair-elect, chair, as is currently the immediate past chair. He has served on the Budget Committee and the Personnel Committee and mentored the chamber’s part-time membership salesperson. Vitello often gets businesses to come to breakfast as a guest and closes the deal by convincing them to join the chamber.

In addition to being a husband, father, coach and award-winning employee, Vitello devotes his time, energy and financial resources to several community causes. These include the YWCA Global Worldwide Day of Service, the Chase Corporate Challenge, the City School’s annual toy drive and the Rochester Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Vitello was presented with an engraved plaque that is inscribed with, “Business Person of the Year presented by the Webster Chamber of Commerce to Joseph A. Vitello in recognition of your outstanding contributions to the Webster Chamber of Commerce and your commitment to the community — 2019.”

Additionally, the chamber will be making a contribution to one of Vitello’s favorite charitable organizations in his honor.

William Koopman was the chamber’s honoree in 2018 and Carolyn Montanaro from Neubert Financial Services was the honoree in 2017.