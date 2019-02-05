Brandon Schutt, who suffered a brain injury at the age of 11 when he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Macedon, gets out into the community a s a Wildlife Rockstar educating kids about wildife.

FARMINGTON — At the age of 11, Brandon Schutt was crossing the street when he was struck by a car and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Now 22, Schutt goes out into the public speaking as a Wildlife Rockstar as a member of the Bridges for Brain Injuries team.

Schutt and animal handler Sara Saylor introduced us to "Luna," a 3-year-old silver variation of the red fox. Luna has retractable claws and falls into the canine family.

“I found this program, and I’ve loved every second being of being a Rockstar.” said Schutt, who’s been a Rockstar for about five years. “I like that Luna is a playful animal and the people here are one of my favorite parts.”

According to Saylor, Luna right now is at her peak with a full winter coat and will lose about half her weight as she thins out during the summer.

"They actually put on a lot of weight during the winter time," said Saylor. "About one in every 100 red foxes come out silver in color."

Saylor said she knows Luna well, she's known the fox since she was a "kit" or a "cub."

Bridges for Brain injury can travel to a program to make a presentation or can host groups at its Farmington facility. You can find more information on its website, www.wildliferockstars.com