The Opera Guild of Rochester will host Bravo Nights from 7 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 19 at The Little Cafe, 240 East Ave., Rochester.

Eastman School of Music graduates Kathie Kane and Hannah Harrow will perform with piano accompaniment by doctoral student Corey Silberstein.

The program showcases arias and other musical hits in a casual setting. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission is free.