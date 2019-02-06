Comedian Jo Koy will bring his “Break the Mold” tour to RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre, 885 E. Main St., Rochester, on March 30.

Koy pulls inspiration for his sets from his family, specifically his son. He can be heard on podcasts “The Adam Carolla Show” and “The Koy Pond with Jo Koy.” He appeared on “Chelsea Lately,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Tickets are available at (800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com or at the Auditorium Box Office.