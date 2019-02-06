Webster Central School District announced that Brian Powers, current assistant principal at Spry Middle School, accepted the position as the new principal of Willink Middle School.

Powers will officially begin in mid-March, pending approval by the board of education. He will be taking over for David Paddock, who has served as interim principal of Willink Middle School this school year.

Powers is returning to Willink Middle School where he began his 16-year career with WCSD in 2003 as a social studies teacher. While at Willink, Powers served as dean of students, a position in which he worked closely with Willink’s students, families and administrative team, and was also lead teacher of the social studies department for five years. He also shared his time and talents with students through his service as the Titan boys modified and freshman basketball coach for 10 years and the boys modified lacrosse coach for 12 years.

Throughout his work with both Willink and Spry middle schools, Powers has distinguished himself as a collaborative leader intent on building quality connections with students, staff and colleagues. During his tenure at Spry, Powers has been instrumental in the development of a team that is focused on fostering and building resilience in students. He has also worked closely with Spry’s ELA, technology, social studies and mental health departments since beginning his role as assistant principal of the White House in 2015.

Powers earned his undergraduate degree from SUNY Geneseo and his master’s degree from the University at Buffalo. Powers received his New York State Certification in School District and School Building Leadership from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Leadership Academy and is pursuing a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Rochester. He and his wife, Lindsay, live in Webster and have three children, Emma and twin boys, Jameson and Jackson.

“I am honored to continue my work with our district’s middle school students as the new principal of Willink Middle School,” said Powers. “I’m excited to return to Willink and for the opportunity to reconnect with the outstanding students and staff of that school community.”