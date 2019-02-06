Seventh-graders at Churchville-Chili Middle School recently created pillowcases for the Golisano Children’s Hospital through Ryan’s Case for Smiles in an effort to help children undergoing cancer treatments start their days with a smile.

“Our students are thrilled to have the chance to use their talents to help other children,” said Nancy Amory, a family and consumer science teacher. “As part of their required class activities, we normally design and sew a cinch bag or beach bag. The project helps students develop reading, math and measurement skills, in addition to practicing creative collaboration and teamwork. It was not a huge leap for our kids to make simple adjustments and apply their efforts toward a new purpose — one that benefits children in our community.”

Over 300 Churchville-Chili FACS students will contribute their skills to the service project by the end of the year, resulting in an expected donation of 150 pillowcases to the hospital.

The concept for the project came from Amory’s collaboration with Golisano Children’s Hospital and Debra Bartz, the local representative for Ryan’s Case for Smiles. Student interest, empathy and enthusiasm — with some advice and assistance from Jackie Lynn’s Fabric Center — propelled the idea forward.