Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Chili

Shane Fanning, of Chili, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Churchville

John Larson, of Churchville, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hamlin

Celestino Mendez, of Hamlin, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hilton

Nicholas Tesch and Shaylyn Wiest, of Hilton, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Gina Alessi and Jacob Hemmerick, of Hilton, were named to the fall 2018 president’s list at Genesee Community College in Batavia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

Sarah Fryer and Frances Seifert, of Hilton, were named to the fall 2018 provost’s list at Genesee Community College in Batavia. To be eligible, part-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

Corey Cesare, John Fichter, Kayla Holley and Erin O’Toole, of Hilton, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.3-3.79 GPA.

Victoria Maier, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2018 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA. Maier majors in biology.

North Chili

Kimberly Andolora, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2018 president’s list at Genesee Community College in Batavia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

Ashley Barclay and Crystal Mistretta, of North Chili, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Genesee Community College in Batavia. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.74 quality point index.

Christine Smith, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2018 provost’s list at Genesee Community College in Batavia. To be eligible, part-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

Jasmine Gelsomino, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.3-3.79 GPA. Gelsomino majors in graphic design.

Rochester

Samantha King, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Albright College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must take at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.75 GPA. King majors in biochemistry and psychology.

Alexis Rideout and Abayomi Wells, of Rochester, recently received $12,000 Founders scholarships to attend Albright College in Pennsylvania. Rideout is a senior at Greece Athena High School. Wells attends Odyssey Academy.

Vanessa Fulmore, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at The College of Saint Rose in Albany. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 semester average.

Alan Alexander, Matthew Bleiler, Jacob Buchanan, Meaghan Clark, Desiree Emslie, Bethany Faben, Walter Hernandez, Gabrielle Leonard, Matthew Manley, Fowizyyah McCullough, Alexander Miller, Janet Patt, Jacquelyn Pintar, John Roman, Danielle Waters and Elizabeth Whalen, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Genesee Community College in Batavia. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.74 quality point index.

Molly Bergman, Tessa Braun, William Brewer, Emily Chapman, Jacob Christopher, Brittney Habermacher, Melissa Heffernan, Julianna Pye, Lisa Ritson, Benjamin Tantalo, Joshua Thomson, Angela Wollschlager and Alecia Wood, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 provost’s list at Genesee Community College in Batavia. To be eligible, part-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

Kristyn Coccitti, Ian Farrell, Jessica Fay, Connie Lowry, Branwen Meehan, Megan Miller, Thalia Montes, Christina Nelson, Thomas Raleigh, Kyle Regan and MaryHelen Santacesaria, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 president’s list at Genesee Community College in Batavia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

Michael Green, of Rochester, graduated in December 2018 from Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

Darrell Brown Jr., of Rochester, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Brown majors in small business management.

Laura Moore, of Rochester, recently was inducted into the Sigma Sigma Phi Omega Chapter at the New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. The national osteopathic medicine fraternity is open to medical students training to become Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine.

Allison Fish, Gillian Harrington, Taylor Russell and Elise Velia, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Braden Alessi, Joshua Boehme, Ashlea Conge, Courtney Dineen, Daniel Freudenvoll, Benjamin Hilderbrandt, Ian Insley, Zachary Koons, Daniel Kuter, Arija Lelis, Rebecca Lindeman, Kayla Matthews, Maria Matuck, Kyle Meade, Taylor Rechichi, Daniella Rivoli, Jordan Rodwell, Kelsy Sercu, Piper Spratt and Austin Westrich, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.3-3.79 GPA.

Rwanda Douglas, Nicholas Esposito, Kristen Gawron, Joshua Karns, Richard Nichol, Johnathan Nucci, Jason Siracuse and Faith Strohm, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Casey Lynch, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

Scottsville

Sara Campbell, Justin Castronovo and Jon Sutherland, of Scottsville, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.