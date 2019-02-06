The town of Greece offers discounted defensive driving courses for residents, with the first scheduled to run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 28 at Greece Police Department, 6 Vince Tofany Blvd., Rochester.

These courses, offered through the National Safety Council, are approved by the Department of Motor Vehicles for point and insurance reduction.

Registration is available online and in person at the town of Greece Community Center, 3 Vince Tofany Blvd., Rochester. Residents can pay the $17 fee via cash, check and credit card. Visa, Mastercard and Discover are accepted.

The course will be held in two, three-hour sessions. Participants must attend both sessions. All course material questions will be covered.

Defensive driving is a safe driving technique that includes looking ahead and expecting the unexpected, controlling speed, maintaining a safe following distance, preparing for other drivers’ reactions, driving safely for weather and/or road conditions, being alert and distraction-free, and watching and respecting other drivers.

By completing the course, students can reduce fines associated with a traffic ticket, offset ticket points on their driving record, earn up to a four-point reduction and an insurance rate reduction, and prevent or reinstate a suspended driver’s license.

Visit greeceny.gov for information.