Slick travel is expected for your ride home Wednesday. A quarter of an inch of ice may be on the roads. An alert has been issued for Wednesday as freezing rain moves into the Finger Lakes region throughout the day.

An alert has been issued for Wednesday as freezing rain moves into the Finger Lakes region throughout the day.

Slick travel will develop as we are expecting up to a quarter of an inch of ice.

Temperatures will slowly climb this afternoon. As temperatures go above freezing, conditions will improve. This will occur first in the Finger Lakes and Genesee Valley.

Ice will linger the longest closest to Lake Ontario.

We are not expecting an ice storm, but there may be minor tree damage and loss of power.

Our news partner, News10NBC's weather team will continue to monitor this change in weather.

Stay informed by downloading the WHEC First Alert Weather app.