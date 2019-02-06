The Greece Performing Arts Society will kick off its 50th anniversary with “Puppy Love Cabaret” on Feb. 23 and “Saturday Night Fever: Hits of the 1970s” on April 27.

Both concerts start at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from “Puppy Love Cabaret” will benefit Greece Residents Assisting Stray Pets. The concert at Greece Athena High School, 800 Long Pond Road, will feature love songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and beyond by artists such as Doris Day, Etta James, Dean Martin and Elvis Presley.

“Along with assisting our furry friends, ‘Puppy Love Cabaret’ is sure to be a blast from the past,” said Hector Manuel, who is co-chairing this event with fellow board member Hunter Ekberg. “Audience members will have a great time listening to our fantastic performers, especially their renditions of many classic songs of romance.”

Manuel will join Linda Berky, Ray Elliot, Jen Oremus, Eric Schutt, Courtney Weather, Lynnanne Wieringa and Patsy Wilcox in “Leave the Pieces” by The Wreckers, “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” by Carole King, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Elton John and “If I Could Only Win Your Love” by Emmylou Harris.

GRASP finds homes for strays in the local community. Attendees are asked to bring empty cans and tabs for the adoption agency’s pull tab collection program. Admission is $5.

“Saturday Night Fever” will feature four GPAS ensembles: Greece Choral Society, directed by Rollo Fisher; Greece Community Orchestra, directed by Jonathan Allentoff; Greece Concert Band, directed by BJ Comer; and Greece Jazz Band, directed by Gary Samulski.

The concert at Greece Arcadia High School, 120 Island Cottage Road, will feature disco favorites, popular songs, and musical selections from stage and screen, including “Stayin’ Alive,” “Y.M.C.A.,” “Let’s Groove,” “The Reaper,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” and “Bless the Beasts and the Children.”

“It is an honor to collaborate with fellow GPAS music directors and board members to create a concert program filled with popular favorites for the entire family,” Allentoff said.

Eric Vaughn Johnson, president of GPAS, encourages audience members to dress up in ‘70s disco outfits. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for students.

Call (585) 234-5636 or visit greeceperformingarts.org for information.