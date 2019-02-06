MRB Group in Rochester recently promoted Matt Putnam to civil engineer II.

Putnam supported the water and wastewater teams, and assisted with structural and site development work since joining the firm in 2015. He graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering.

“Matt has always shown that he is eager to learn and cares about his clients,” said Greg Hotaling, a senior engineer at MRB Group. “There’s no doubt that he’s been instrumental in the design for the town and village of Wayland’s current water improvement projects. Those projects impact the entire community of Wayland. Matt understands the responsibility involved in every detail of managing projects.”