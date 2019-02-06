Brockport resident joins EFPR Group

Gina Bliss, of Brockport, recently joined EFPR Group as a director in its tax and business services department.

Bliss is an experienced tax professional and SUNY Geneseo graduate.

EFPR is an accounting and business consulting firm headquartered in Rochester.

Brockport resident joins RMSC as VP

Lisa Ireland, of Brockport, recently joined the Rochester Museum and Science Center as vice president of institutional advancement.

Ireland will advance the museum’s mission through strategic planning, leadership, and the formation and execution of a comprehensive fundraising strategy. She most recently served as director of agency advancement at the Mary Cariola Children’s Center.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications from St. John Fisher College. Ireland has experience in nonprofit leadership and fundraising, and advocates for youth and education in Greater Rochester.

LeChase promotes Hilton resident to VP

LeChase Construction Services LLC recently promoted Barbara Sauer, of Hilton, to vice president of finance.

In her role, Sauer oversees the company’s finance operation. She is responsible for managing accounting operations; financial planning, analysis and reporting; and ensuring compliance with financial policies and controls.

Sauer earned her Master of Business Administration from the Rochester Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from St. John Fisher College.