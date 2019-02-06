The Arc of Wayne will offer its second annual Painting with a Purpose from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Lindsey Redmond Building, 927 Victor Road, Macedon.

Tickets cost $40, and include two glasses of wine, food and dessert. All proceeds will benefit the Arc of Wayne Foundation.

Call (315) 331-7741, email nicole.mauro@arcwayne.org or visit arcwayne.org for information.