The seventh annual Roc Awards Show will run from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester.

The show annual celebrates and recognizes local talent, business and volunteerism.

Most of the 40-plus nominees will find out who won at the show, but some are notified ahead of time for special recognition. These include Chaz Bruce, Sirena Cotton, Jimmie Highsmith and Roland Williams for the High Honor Community Award, and Melvin Cross for the Humanitarian Award.

Bruce trained at the Eastman School of Music and holds a bachelor’s degree in performing arts from Alfred University. He serves as a personal mentor to young men interested in pursuing a career in the creative arts, along with his work as a vocal and instrumental instructor, choreographer, music producer, comedian, and developer of school culture.

Cotton started an anti-violence nonprofit organization, Roc the Peace Inc., after her son Christopher Jones was killed in 2007. The group organizes free community events focused on victims impacted by violence in Rochester. Cotton speaks to students about living in a nonviolent culture and organized the local National Day of Remembrance of Murder Victims.

Williams, an East High School and Syracuse University graduate, was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 1998. Throughout his NFL career, he ran a free summer educational sports camp for thousands of high-risk teens in Rochester, distributed more than 1,000 free computers, and spoke at numerous schools, churches and youth organizations. His Champion Academy Extreme Mentoring & Empowerment Model helps middle and high school students overcome barriers to achieve their full potential.

Ja’lynn Marie, 8, will receive the Rising Star Award. She co-authored a children’s book, “Pretty from the Kink in My Curls to the Beat in My Step,” with her mother, Danielle. She is an advocate for anti-bullying and children’s literature.

Tickets cost $40 for general admission, $70 for VIP. Visit rocawards.com for information.