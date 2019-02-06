Rochester Housing Authority recently became aware of an online scam across social media and website search engine ads falsifying information about its Section 8 waiting list.

These scam advertisements lead people to a site not related to RHA or any official Section 8 website. These sites ask for personal information and charge fees for what appears to be a Section 8 application.

RHA does not ask applicants to pay a fee or request banking information to apply for its services. The Section 8 waiting list is not open.

The only way to apply or receive information about Section 8 or any other form of rental assistance funding is by calling (585) 697-6105 or stopping by the RHA Leasing Operations Department, 675 W. Main St., Rochester.