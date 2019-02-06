SWBR, a design firm in Rochester, is celebrating 50 years in business this year. Established in 1969, the firm specializes in sustainable design for education, housing and workplace markets.

SWBR will commemorate the milestone anniversary with events throughout the year. As part of its 50 for 50 campaign, the firm will complete 50 community service projects.

“While our firm has continuously grown since 1969, I believe our 50th anniversary is a testimony to three important constants here at SWBR: great clients, great people and great design,” said David Beinetti, principal and chairman of the board.

SWBR’s services include architecture, interior design, structural engineering, landscape architecture and graphic design. Its portfolio features local, regional and national education, housing, industrial, corporate and municipal projects.

“We’ve grown significantly, and our goal is to continue that momentum,” President Thomas Gears said. “We want to expand, not only our geographic reach but the design services and technology we can offer our clients.”

Visit swbr.com for information.