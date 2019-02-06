The Victor Local Development Corp. is seeking nominations for the 15th annual Victor Business Awards Luncheon through Feb. 22.

This year’s luncheon is set for May 2 at Cobblestone Creek Country Club, 100 Cobble Creek Road, Victor.

Nomination packages and category descriptions are available online.

The categories are Business of the Year; Business Journalist of the Year; Business Exporter of the Year; Developer of the Year; Family-Owned Business of the Year; Financial Services Champion of the Year; Health Service Provider; Home-Based Business of the Year; Manufacturing Business of the Year; Technology Business of the Year; Veteran Business Champion or Owner of the Year; Woman/Women Business Owner of the Year; Youth Entrepreneur of the Year; Emerging Retailer of the Year; Retail Marketing Champion of the Year; Retailer of the Year — retail merchant, restaurant, service provider, Customer Service Initiative Award of Excellence and Eastview Mall; Shining Star Award; and Ambassador Award.

Nominations can be sent to sgeorge@town-victor-ny.us or faxed to (585) 742-5089. Visit victorldc.com for information.