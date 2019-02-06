Jeffrey Maume left the courtroom in handcuffs and shackles to begin his 60 day sentence after pleading guilty to second degree unlawful surveillance, a class 'E' felony.

CANANDAIGUA — A Fairport man was sentenced to 60-days in the Ontario County Jail for recording a minor in the changing room of the Victor Target.

Jeffrey Maume, 33, pled guilty to second degree unlawful surveillance of a minor in an agreed upon sentence of 60-days in Ontario County Court with the 15-year old victims mother spoke prior.

“I’m certain this wasn’t his first time, just the first time he was caught,” said the mother during the victim impact portion of the sentencing. “Hopefully he gets the help he needs.”

The mother was shopping with her daughter at the Victor Target back in February of 2017 when the voyeur recorded the young teen changing her clothes.

According to the mother the defendant brought a stool into the changing room and big baggy clothes to hide the camera to help creep above the top of the stall and record the girl trying on clothes. Footage shows Maume sprinting out of the store after being discovered. He would turn himself days later after the Ontario County Sheriff posted a bulletin asking for the communities help in identifying the voyeur.

“I have great hope that this won’t happen again,” said Doran who earlier credited the hard of the defense attorney, James Nobels, on his behalf. “The bottom line is that, you are accountable for your actions.”

Once Maume finishes his 60 days in jail he will serve 5 years of probation all of which will include SORA (Sex Offender Registery Act) registry. If he completes the 5 years without any issues, he will no longer be a registered sex offender.