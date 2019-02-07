The following programs will be offered at the Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave. For more information or to register, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060.
Adult programs
A Concert by Resonanz — Frederick Douglass at 200: 7 p.m. on Feb. 7. Resonanz, the touring ensemble from the Rochester Oratorio Society, performs a bicentennial commemoration of the life of Frederick Douglass through readings, re-enactment and music. No registration required.
Children’s programs
Preschool Open House: 6 p.m. on Feb. 7. Representatives from local preschools and day cares will be available to answer questions and provide information. No registration required.
Irondequoit Public Library announces programs
The following programs will be offered at the Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave. For more information or to register, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060.