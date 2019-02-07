The following programs will be offered at the Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave. For more information or to register, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060.

Adult programs

A Concert by Resonanz — Frederick Douglass at 200: 7 p.m. on Feb. 7. Resonanz, the touring ensemble from the Rochester Oratorio Society, performs a bicentennial commemoration of the life of Frederick Douglass through readings, re-enactment and music. No registration required.

Children’s programs

Preschool Open House: 6 p.m. on Feb. 7. Representatives from local preschools and day cares will be available to answer questions and provide information. No registration required.