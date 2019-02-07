Are you app-savvy? Do you know that apps can overwhelm our smartphone, take time to download and/or confuse one with too many choices?

I wonder if there is an app for friendly, kind and genuine (real) behavior that we can share, model and learn from?

I have learned to download apps and use them the best I can, but is there more Can you connect me to phone a friend, call for a Uber woman driver or ask for encouragement when you need that extra “good job” spoken to you directly?

Well, I ask, is there an app for that? Can you locate a prayer for healing or a calm voice when you are fearful of the immediate weather conditions?

What happened to finding a human voice, being able to reach out and touch someone? Can we find an app for that?

Karen Baker

Brighton