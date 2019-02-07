Chili Public Library, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester, will host the following programs.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. Feb. 7. For all ages.

Lego Club: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7. For all ages.

Teen Pizza Friday: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8. For ages 13-18. Teens can eat pizza and snacks while relaxing after the library has closed for the evening. There will be games, crafts and other activities. Registration encouraged.

“The Three Erie Canals, History and Folklore”: 2 p.m. Feb. 10. Bruce Schwendy will discuss the three eras of Canal history, the folklore and local sites. Registration required.

Toddler Time: 10 a.m. Feb. 11. For ages 2-3 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and a craft.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors: 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11. For ages 12 and younger. Children who are learning to read and emerging readers can practice reading out loud with a therapy dog.

Monday Minecraft Madness: 6 p.m. Feb. 11. For all ages. Participants should bring a tablet and their Minecraft knowledge. Some computers will be available.

Preschool Pals: 10 a.m. Feb. 12. For ages 4-5 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs and a craft.

Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12. For ages 24 months and younger with an adult.

Friends of the Chili Public Library: 6 p.m. Feb. 12.

Code Lab: 6 p.m. Feb. 13. For ages 10-14. Attendees will discover their skills in coding learning programs in Scratch and Python. Registration required.

Edible Gardening: 7 p.m. Feb. 13. Presented by the Monroe County Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners. Sponsored by the Lions Club of Chili. Registration required.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. Feb. 14. For all ages.

Ancestry.com Instruction: 2 p.m. Feb. 14. Attendees will learn basic search strategies and instruction for researching family trees through the Ancestry.com database. Registration required.

Art Club: 6 p.m. Feb. 14. For all ages. The group will explore all things science.

Hugs before Bedtime: 7:15 p.m. Feb. 14. For all ages and families. Listen to stories and make a craft to share.

Makerspace Tour and Talk: 10 a.m. Feb. 16. For all ages. Staff will hold a conversation about the space’s future. Attendees can see demonstrations of the equipment.

Library closed: Feb. 18. The library will be closed for Presidents Day.

Ladies Night Out: 7 p.m. Feb. 19. Emily Bennett will discuss the benefits and safe usages of popular scents while attendees make a bracelet that can be used with essential oils. Registration required.

Cupcake Creations with the Kids: 2 p.m. Feb. 20. For ages 6-12. Participants will make cupcakes and eat them with the Storybook Cook. Registration required.

Cupcake Wars: 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. For ages 13-18. Teens will make cupcakes and eat them with the Storybook Cook. Registration required.

Call (585) 889-2200 or visit chililibrary.org for information.

Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, Rochester, will host the following programs.

Late opening: Feb. 7. The library opens at 11 a.m. on the first Thursdays of the month for staff training.

Sit, Knit and Stitch: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7. For all experience levels. Participants can bring a personal project to work on while in the company of others who enjoy needlecraft like knitting, stitching and crocheting. Bring snacks and drinks.

Lego Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7. For ages 5-12. Participants will build with the library’s collection of Legos. Registration required.

Preschool Dance Party: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver.

Learn to Crochet: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9. For ages 18 and older. This month’s project is to learn one of three patterns for a scarf (bring a skein of yarn for this) or make a dishcloth. Bring personal projects that need help. Registration required.

Valentine’s Day Card Stamping: 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 9. For ages 18 and older. The class will make homemade valentine cards with provided materials. Registration required.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m. Feb. 11. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Feb. 11. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Feb. 12. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Junior Friends: 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 12. For ages 9-16. This group of volunteers meets year-round, and helps the library with book sales, programs and decorations, among other fun things.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. Feb. 13. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. The program is comprised of 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by 20 minutes of story time.

GPL Out On the Town: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Yoga DrishTi, 288 Monroe Ave., Rochester. This yoga class is open to all levels..

Read With a Furry Friend: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14. For all ages. Stop in and read a book with Cat the therapy dog and Ms. Joanna.

Pajama Story Time: 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Feb. 14. For all ages. The program includes stories, activities and a craft. Pajama wear optional.

Story Time Yoga: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Children will hear stories while stretching and strengthening their bodies. Stories will inspire children’s minds as their bodies are busy supporting them.

Holiday closing: Feb. 18. The library will be closed in observance of President’s Day and will reopen at 9 a.m. Feb. 19.

Call (585) 247-6446 or visit gateslibrary.org for information.