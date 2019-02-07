Bron Bohlar is charged in connection to the shooting deaths of a couple in Sodus. Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn were gunned down in October.

The Texas police officer accused of being involved in a double murder in Wayne County, is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning.

Prosecutors say Bohlar talked about the deaths with the accused shooter Timothy Dean and Dean's wife Charlene Childers.

All three of the suspects remain in the Wayne County Jail.

Bohlar is due in Wayne County Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.