Pet Adoption Network is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment during the week.

The all-volunteer, no-kill rescue for cats is located at 4261 Culver Road in Irondequoit. Foster opportunities are available.

Adoption information and photos of available cats are online. Call (585) 338-9175 or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.