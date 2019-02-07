UR Medicine is holding a series of talks about ways to improve heart health and offering blood pressure screenings throughout February, which is American Heart Month.

“It’s important to understand how to minimize our chances of developing cardiovascular disease, and how our lifestyle choices and family history impact our heart health,” said cardiologist Joseph Delehanty, who leads UR Medicine Heart and Vascular.

Most of the programs will be held at YMCA of Greater Rochester branches. Participants will receive a free YMCA day pass and blood pressure screening.

Hanna Mieszczanska will address “Women’s Heart Health: What You Need to Know About Diet, Cholesterol and Blood Pressure” at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 at UR Medicine Heart and Vascular, 2400 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester.

Christopher Montgomery will present “Shake the Salt Habit: Why Your Blood Pressure Matters” at 10 a.m. on Feb. 13 at Eastside Family YMCA, 835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road, Penfield. Screenings will be available from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m. An open house will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Andrew Mathias will discuss “Pump it Up! Exercise and Your Heart” at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 at Westside YMCA, 920 Elmgrove Road, Rochester. Screenings will run from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m.

Kathleen Raman will address “Gender Differences: Why Women Should Focus on Their Heart Health” at 10 a.m. on Feb. 27 at Northwest Family YMCA, 730 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Screenings will run from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m.