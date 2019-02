Here's your Thursday forecast:

Thursday forecast

Hi: 50° | Lo: 30°

Precipitation: 60% | Wind: W at 15mph

Today: Yellow Alert Day: Some ice possible in the morning then turning much milder with rain late in the day and at night.

Tonight: Becoming windy with rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.