The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County will host “Sourcing Meats from Local Farms,” a farmer and chef fair, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. March 9 in the Scandling Center at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, 300 Pulteney St., Geneva.

Home cooks, consumers, chefs, restaurateurs, food truck owners and food distributors can meet area livestock farmers and learn how to source, cut, prepare and pair locally raised meats. Farmers will provide information about their farms and offer their products for sale.

The event for ages 21 and older will feature three cooking demonstrations. Attendees will receive a free “Meat Your Farmer” resource kit. Tickets cost $15, or $25 per couple. Call 315-781-4382, email smeyer@hws.edu or visit conta.cc/2HTqsdR for information.