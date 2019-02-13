After falling short of winning a Section V wrestling title and qualifying for the state tournament last year, Gates Chili High School varsity wrestling coach Dan Maier said the goal going into this season was to win the qualifiers and place at the state tournament. His team did not disappoint.

Senior Colton Crane earned a 37-1 record and a Section V first-place title, and is on his way to the state tournament to represent Gates Chili.

“Colton has worked extremely hard on and off the mat this year perfecting several techniques,” Maier said. “We are confident that he can earn a spot on the podium on Feb. 23.”

The 2019 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Wrestling Championships will be held on Feb. 22-23 at the Times Union Center in Albany.