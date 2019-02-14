Students and staff at Clyde-Savannah Elementary School recently donated 282 canned goods in response to the “Soup-er Bowl,” which encouraged donors to drop their items in a box based on the team they were rooting for in the Super Bowl.

The donations went to two local food pantries.

Students and staff dropped off items each day of the competition into boxes labeled for the Patriots and Rams. In the end, 184 canned goods were placed in the Rams box and 98 were placed in the Patriots box.

Principal Katy Lumb pointed to the community as the real winner of the fundraiser.

“I’m so proud of our school for coming together to help those in need,” she said.