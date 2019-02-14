An artifact at the Museum of Wayne County History may be evidence of how far the Vikings explored North America — 500 years before Columbus. Two archaeologists will attempt to answer this mystery in “America’s Lost Vikings,” a six-part series on the Science Channel.

Blue Nelson and Mike Arbuthnot stopped by the Lyons museum last year to examine what looks to be a Norse spearhead. This artifact was found in 1929 by Augustus Hoffman as he made repairs on his boat house in Sodus Bay at Charles Point.

The film crew came to the museum to carry out tests on the spearhead. The results will be revealed in the series’ third episode, which airs at 10 p.m. on Feb. 24.

“The question of just how much of North America the Vikings explored hasn’t been investigated to this degree,” said Marc Etkind, general manager of the Science Channel. “The latest scientific technology may help us answer just how far they got, where they went and who they encountered.”

Nelson and Arbuthnot started their mission in L’Anse aux meadows in Newfoundland, on the northeast coast of Canada. This settlement is proof the Vikings were in North America around the year 1000. The purpose of the site is still unknown.

Nelson is a historic archaeologist with a focus on artifact analysis, historical research, African-American archaeology and historic race relations. Arbuthnot is a terrestrial and maritime archaeologist whose specialties include submerged prehistoric archaeology and southeastern U.S. history.

