Students at North Rose-Wolcott High School, 11631 Salter-Colvin Road, Wolcott, are putting the final touches on their upcoming production of “Into the Woods.”

Performances are slated for 7 p.m. on March 1-2 and 2 p.m. on March 3, with a special performance for senior citizens at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28.

A baker and his wife need four ingredients to break a witch’s curse on their family: a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn and a slipper as pure as gold. Their adventure crosses paths with Cinderella on her way to the ball, Jack on his way down the beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood on her way to Granny’s and Rapunzel dreaming in her tower.

“Into the Woods” features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by James Lapine. Greg Maddock is directing the North Rose-Wolcott production and band director Michael Witkiewitz will produce the music.

Act One is rated PG and Act Two is rated PG-13 for thematic content. Young families can attend the first act or stay for the entire performance as they see fit.

Students said they look forward to opening night, and thanked their peers and staff for making the musical possible.

“Our school’s musical program means the world to me,” said senior Shealyn Shattuck, who plays the Narrator. “It’s been there for me in times of my life when I really needed it, and it’s given me a family of people that I will love forever. It is so important for students to have the opportunity to do shows, not just for the performance experience, but to make friends and put themselves out there in general.”

“The musical is definitely something I look forward to every year,” said sophomore Aubrey Liseno, who plays the Baker’s Wife. “Being in the musical has really gotten me out of my shell. I love performing and I also love all of the friendships it brings.”

“The musical is important to me, because it brings us together and we get to have a blast putting on a show for the community,” said sophomore Abi Jo Wanek, who plays Jack.

The production also stars Colby Balcom (Rapunzel’s Prince), Autumn Davenport (the Harp), Kensie Graham (Florinda), Obadiah Gregg (the Baker), Sydney Hall (Rapunzel), Abigail Hilkert (Lucinda), AnnaMae Humbert (Cinderella), EmmaGrace Humbert (Snow White), Kennedy Jones (the Witch), Karissa Lake (Steward), Maryn Loperfido (the Giant), Lannon Loveless (Little Red), Emily Mancine (Cinderella’s Mother), Peter Mattice (Cinderella’s Prince), Emma McCarthy (Sleeping Beauty), Kalen Roberts (Mysterious Man), Paige Starczewski (Cinderella’s Stepmother), Savanna Synesael (Granny), Dominique Warring (Jack’s Mother) and Emma Watts (Milky White).

Tickets at the door cost $6 for adults, $4 for students and seniors.