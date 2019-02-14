Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, recently announced its ongoing and upcoming programs. Call (585) 872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for more information or to register.

All ages

Chess: 7-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. Chess is a game of intellect and strategy, played by millions of people worldwide. Attendees are encouraged to bring their chess set or use one of the library’s. This program is open to anyone age 6 and older — adults without kids are more than welcome too — and children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Teen program

Practice ACT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 16. Sponsored by Chariot Learning. Take an official full-length practice ACT, except for the essay, proctored just like the real thing. After the test, students will receive help scoring the multiple choice portions of the test to learn their scaled scores and percentiles. Participation is free. Open to students in grades 10-12. All tests begin promptly at scheduled times with no admittance after exam has begun. Students should bring pencils, snacks, watches, and calculators. Chariot Learning always administers the exams from the most recent ACT student bulletin. Students who have taken that test should contact Chariot Learning to discuss other options. Registration required.