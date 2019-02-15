Golfers recently embraced the weather by hitting tennis balls around a 12-hole course in Greece Canal Park at the 17th annual snow golf tournament, hosted by the Greece Ridge Lions Club.

Jon Gudselak and Marilyn Schleyer won awards for longest drive. Amy DuPree, Wendy Nupp and Schleyer tied for lowest score in the women’s competition; Justin Moore had the lowest score in the men’s contest. Walt Gudselak won for closest to the hole on the first drive.

Those not golfing in the tournament warmed themselves by the fire in the lodge. Hot dogs, hamburgers and sausages were served for lunch.

The club meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 1301 Long Pond Road. Call (585) 340-7105 or email grlions@gmail.com for information.