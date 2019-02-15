Police are asking for your help to find a woman who has been missing for a week. 31-year-old Jessica Deridder was last seen at her home on East Main Street in Batavia last Friday morning.

Police are asking for your help to find a woman who has been missing for a week.

Jessica Deridder, 31, was last seen at her home on East Main Street in Batavia last Friday morning.

Her family says her cell phone was last pinged in the Rochester area.

Batavia police say they're not sure if she is in danger.

Deridder is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 911.