The following local students were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Lyons: Josiah Austin, Cheyenne Boone, Kaitlyn DeCola, Leah Felker and Addie Fischer.

Macedon: Howie Barnes, Brandon Bogner, Trevon Drummond, Brooke Foster, Austin Goodwin, Alexandra Hayes-Rossiter, Jordan Jaeger, E. Maria Sabik, Kevin Schutt, Adam Spindler, Aleksandra Sprague, Derek Swarthout and Katilynn White.

Marion: Bryce Stappenbeck, Alex Steurrys and Pete VanCamp.

Newark: Ben Allegretti, Tyler Allen, Lauren Bullock, Ryan Clark-Sulkey and Joshua Tellier.

Ontario: Lily Ames, Jake Bassage, Samuel Donez, Joshua Dunn, James Flanagan, Morgan Gaskin, Patrick Maisel, Aaron Peterham and Nazariy Tokarchuk.

Palmyra: Naomi Hannig, Corey Hurley, Alexander Kean, Makenzie Kommer, Jessica Lioudis, Masako Moyer and Tyler Pauly.

Red Creek: Fisher Meddaugh.

Sodus: Kadin Benjamin, Sylvia DeMarree, Dakota Hinchman, Bridgett Jackson, Grace Walker and Kyle Whitbourne.

Walworth: Caitlin Birx, Nathan Dahar, Emily McIndoe and Kole Seeber.

Williamson: Elizabeth Kuhl, Samuel Kuhl, Rebecca Moran, Mark Saile, Thomas Saile, Bennett Schoonerman, Jonah Sharp and Megan Vanderlinde.

Wolcott: Tess Roberts.

To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.