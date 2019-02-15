Unity Hospital, 1555 Long Pond Road, Rochester, reported the following births on Feb. 6-13, 2019.

Jayce James Clements, Feb. 6.

Alexander JayCeon VanVoorhis, Feb. 7.

Marcus Leoniel Pagan, Feb. 8.

Colt Axton Rich, Feb. 8.

Emmalyn Kallie Speed, Feb. 8.

Alicen Elaina Webb, Feb. 9.

Ryan Harris Breitenborn, Feb. 10.

Yala Reign Cardozo, Feb. 11.

Hannah Jane DeNering, Feb. 11.

Adalynn Louise Mattle, Feb. 11.

Jazlyn Harmony Sciarratta, Feb. 13.