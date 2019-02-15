Gymnasts from Victors Gymnastics competed in the 2019 Victory Classic, hosted by their home gym in Greece.

The women’s Level 3, Level 7, Xcel Bronze, Xcel Silver and Xcel Gold teams placed first overall, and the women’s Level 8 and Xcel Platinum teams took second overall in their respective team competitions.

Madison Knight, of Hilton, placed first on balance beam, floor exercise and all-around in the child division of Level 3. Juliette Yonckheere, of Greece, and Brielle Nicholson, of Greece, tied for first on vault, both scoring perfect 10s. Juliette was first on uneven bars and third all-around; Brielle was second on uneven bars. Michaela Jackson, of Greece, placed second on balance beam, floor exercise and all-around, and third on vault and uneven bars.

In the junior division, MacKenzie Blodgett, of Hilton, placed first on uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and all-around, and second on vault. Tiana Thibault, of Irondequoit, placed first on vault, and second on balance beam, floor exercise and all-around. Giovanna Vargas, of Webster, placed third on vault and uneven bars.

Taylor Anne, of Hilton, placed first on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and all-around in the senior division.

Morgan Maloney, of Hilton, placed first on vault in the child division of Level 4. Sophia Sciortino, of Hilton, tied for first on balance beam.

In the junior division, Ella Poplaski, of Brockport, placed third all-around. Miranda Fioravanti, of Greece, placed first on balance beam in the Junior A division. In the senior division, Taialise Davila, of Irondequoit, placed first on balance beam.

Dylan Brick, of Greece, placed first on horizontal bar; second on floor exercise, still rings and all-around; and third on pommel horse and parallel bars in the junior Division 1 of men’s Level 4.

Olivia Kuzmanovski, of Greece, placed first on floor exercise and all-around, and second on uneven bars and balance beam in the child division of Level 5. Mia Hicks, of Hilton, placed first on uneven bars and second on vault.

In the junior division, Caitlin Swartz, of Greece, placed first on balance beam and second on floor exercise. Marisa Fioravanti, of Greece, tied for third on floor exercise in the senior division.

Liam Brick, of Greece, placed first on parallel bars, horizontal bar and all-around, and second on still rings and vault in the junior Division 1 of men’s Level 5. Tyler Jackson, of Greece, placed second on vault.

In the senior Division 1, Jakob Veneron, of Greece, placed second on floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, parallel bars, horizontal bar and all-around, and third on vault. Aiden French, of Hilton, placed third on parallel bars and horizontal bar.

Ella Yonckheere, of Greece, placed first on vault, second on uneven bars and floor exercise, and third all-around in the child division of Level 6. In the senior division, Emma McElwain, of Hamlin, placed second on floor exercise.

Aleah Nolan, of Irondequoit, placed first on uneven bars and all-around, tied for second on balance beam, and placed third on vault and floor exercise in the child division of Level 7. Brianna Hardeman, of Greece, placed first on balance beam and floor exercise, second all-around, and third on uneven bars. Raelle Brown, of Greece, placed second on uneven bars and tied for second on balance beam.

In the senior division, Abigail Porter, of Hilton, placed first on uneven bars, balance beam and all-around, and third on floor exercise.

Ben Ouriel, of Greece, placed first on floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, parallel bars, horizontal bar and all-around in Division 1 of men’s Level 7.

Malena Kuzmanovski, of Greece, placed first on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and all-around in the child division of Level 8. In the senior division, Aliya Conlon, of Irondequoit, tied for first on vault and placed third on balance beam. Madilyn LaMora, of Rochester, placed second on uneven bars, and third on vault, floor exercise and all-around.

Marina DelVecchio, of Greece, placed first on vault, and second on balance beam and all-around in the senior division of Level 9.

Tessa Votry, of Greece, placed first on vault and all-around, tied for first on uneven bars, placed second on balance beam, and third on floor exercise in the junior division of Xcel Bronze. Annika Groth, of Hilton, tied first on uneven bars, placed second all-around and third on balance beam. Jacey Neylon, of Hilton, placed first on balance beam and third all-around. Victoria Brice, of Scottsville, placed first on floor exercise. Yimoni Elliott, of Greece, placed second on floor exercise and third on vault.

In the senior division, Lily Rule, of Gates, placed first on balance beam, floor exercise and all-around, and second on uneven bars. Olivia Polimeni, of Greece, placed second on balance beam and all-around, and third on uneven bars and floor exercise. McKayla Underwood, of Hilton, placed second on vault and floor exercise, and third all-around.

Taylor Gray, of Irondequoit, placed first on balance beam and all-around, second on floor exercise, and third on vault and uneven bars in the Junior A division of Xcel Silver. Fiona Coyle, of Irondequoit, placed first on uneven bars, and second on balance beam and all-around. Paige McGauley, of Greece, placed first on vault, and third on floor exercise and all-around. Shaniah Pfeffer, of Hilton, placed third on balance beam.

In the Junior B division, Mattingly Griffith, of Greece, placed first on uneven bars and balance beam, second all-around, and third on floor exercise. Savanna Omer, of Greece, placed second on uneven bars, and third on balance beam and all-around.

Gabriella Abbott, of Greece, placed first on balance beam, floor exercise and all-around, and second on uneven bars in the senior division.

Claire Cellura, of Greece, placed first on balance beam, floor exercise and all-around, and tied for third on uneven bars in the child division of Xcel Gold. Niyah Charlemegne, of Greece, tied for second on vault, placed second on uneven bars and floor exercise, and third all-around. Rachael Brewer, of Gates, tied for third on uneven bars.

In the Junior A division, Emma Schoepke, of Greece, placed first on uneven bars, balance beam and all-around, and second on floor exercise. Kelly Foley, of Greece, placed second on uneven bars and balance beam, and third all-around. Ella Spillman, of Brockport, tied for second on uneven bars. Juliana Pulci, of Hilton, placed third on floor exercise.

Sophia Cellura, of Greece, placed first on balance beam and all-around, tied for first on uneven bars, and second on floor exercise in the Junior B division. Isabella Coletti, of Greece, tied for first on uneven bars, and placed second on vault and all-around. Morgan Hall, of Greece, tied for second on floor exercise and placed third on all-around.

Oliva Mott, of Greece, placed first on uneven bars and second all-around in the senior division.

Allie Smith, of Hilton, placed first on vault and tied for first all-around, and placed second on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise in the junior division of Xcel Platinum. Ava Mason, of Greece, placed first on uneven bars and floor exercise, and third all-around.

In the senior division, Emma Begovic, of Greece, placed first on vault and third on floor exercise. Bailey Berenbaum, of Brighton, placed third on uneven bars.