Here's your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:
Weekend Forecast:
Friday
Hi: 42° | Lo: 27°
Precipitation: 50% | Wind: W at 11mph
Today: A.M. rain, then mix, then snow by afternoon.
Tonight: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Saturday
Hi: 28° | Lo: 20°
Precipitation: 0% | Wind: WSW at 14mph
Chance of AM Flurries, temperatures drop throughout the day.
Cloudy
Sunday
Hi: 27° | Lo: 16°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WNW at 13mph
Light snow mostly south of Rochester through evening.