Here are the winners of the Canandaigua Fire and Ice Winter Festival's 2019 Downtown MACdown:
Top Macaroni and Cheese
First Place — Green Front
Second Place — Catch 407
People’s Choice — Rio Tomatlan
Most Unique Flavor — Nolan’s
Best presentation — Casa De Pasta
Top Brewery
First Place — Peacemaker
People’s Choice — Climbing Bines
Most Unique Flavor — Peacemaker
Best Presentation — Peacemaker
Top Cocoa
People’s Choice — Vineyard Homes