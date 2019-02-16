... most everyone who sampled a wide variety of this comfort food fave at the Canandaigua Fire and Ice Winter Festival

Here are the winners of the Canandaigua Fire and Ice Winter Festival's 2019 Downtown MACdown:

Top Macaroni and Cheese

First Place — Green Front

Second Place — Catch 407

People’s Choice — Rio Tomatlan

Most Unique Flavor — Nolan’s

Best presentation — Casa De Pasta

Top Brewery

First Place — Peacemaker

People’s Choice — Climbing Bines

Most Unique Flavor — Peacemaker

Best Presentation — Peacemaker

Top Cocoa

People’s Choice — Vineyard Homes