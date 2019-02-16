Can someone buy Richard Blakesley a history textbook?

From his column titled “Chaos and corruption” (Jan. 24), enclosed are some creative facts:

“Trump’s wall would be like the Berlin Wall … East German wall was around 1,000 miles long.” The Berlin Wall was 91 miles long.

“Designed to keep people in, not out.” It was designed to keep East Germans out of West Berlin in the same fashion the U.S. southern border is constructed to keep people out of the U.S.

“The most effective parts of the barrier were made of concrete and steel.” The most effective part was the line of death with the land mines and guards with machine guns. You can refer to the Encyclopedia Britannica site (britannica.com/topic/Berlin-Wall) for these facts.

Coming through Ellis Island was not a free pass … well, it really was. The U.S. did not enact any immigration laws until 1882: the general Immigration Act of 1882 levied a head tax of 50 cents on each immigrant and blocked (or excluded) the entry of idiots, lunatics, convicts and persons likely to become a public charge. The inspection process lasted three to five hours and only 2 percent were turned away. Refer to bit.ly/2r4Az4i for information.

In numerous columns, he claims the Nazis were Socialists at the beginning. He believes this because the party originally started as the German Workers’ Party and has the word Socialist in it. They were always fascists, there are anti-capitalist themes in fascism and the usage of Socialist was designed to attract the working class. Again, you can reference the Encyclopedia Britannica (britannica.com/topic/Nazi-Party).

A reader has to question the validity of any opinion constructed on such shaky factual ground. Additionally, the recent commentaries on capitalism versus socialism fail to articulate what a complex topic this is. Socialism is not communism, as some of the writers would lead you to believe. Attempting to frame this topic as socialism bad, capitalism good is a disservice to readers. Capitalism has not always been a good system in American history, for example the Gilded Age and the Robber Barons.

Matt Boldrin

Canandaigua