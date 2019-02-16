How is it that the Republicans continue to respect this person in the "People's House" who totally puts his party first before the American people?

The definition of loyalist is: One who maintains loyalty to a lawful governmental political party.

How can anyone who really wants to see truth speak to lies, go on believing that there won't be more employees of Trump charged with conspiracy, tampering with evidence, or lying to Congress?

Talk about draining the swamp at the "All White House!"

I did come up with the fresh new look on the upcoming new President's blue hats. It is MAGA backwards: AGAM, which stands for "America's Great Already, Man!" It has a nice touch to it, hasn't it?

One last great idea for this already great country is this: Look for three people, at least one Republican, preferably black; one Democrat, preferably a woman; and one Native American. None of them should be a millionaire or billionaire, but rather hard-working, humble people who certainly understand how our government (should) be run. Three people, male and female, who need to be accountable to God, country, and of course each other. Doesn't this sound like it could work, just like the three judges on the program "Hot Bench."

Trump is a dangerous autocrat with not too many smarts, like the latest dumb statements about North Korea and the end of nuclear weapons over there, "really?" Not! Also that we've defeated ISIS and that we should bring all our service personel home?

Come on, America, open up your eyes and start looking with some common-sense clarity for the future of our children.

By the way, if we ever have three Presidents, male and female, the hats will be red, white and blue — with of course AGAM on each hat.

Daniel A. Lynd

Rochester