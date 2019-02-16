But, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren warns of challenges ahead in 2019

CANANDAIGUA — Challenges await Ontario County in the year ahead, but based on the accomplishments made in 2018, county leaders and residents will be able to successfully meet those challenges.

That’s the essence of a State of the County address delivered by Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren.

n his remarks to fellow supervisors, Marren, who also is Victor town supervisor, said Thursday night that teamwork was the key to county government’s success and will continue to be important in the year ahead.

Based on the county’s vision statement, a team of department heads and managers implemented the first year of an employee engagement program, with activities focused on ethical practices, historical, natural and economic resources, employee recognition, fiscal integrity and collaboration.

That resulted in the county becoming the first government in the area to receive an ETHIE Award from the Rochester Area Business Ethics Foundation, which is “something we are all extremely proud of,” Marren said.

Marren also praised efforts to curb the opioid addiction crisis, with the implementation of the first full year of the weekend alternative to jail sentencing, enhanced electronic home monitoring and trust accounts. Also, centralized arraignments, crisis intervention training and Opioid Court started in 2018.

A five-year, $2 million grant will fund programming to assist day treatment court participants and encourage their success, Marren said.

When the Campbell Commission, which oversees and supports such initiatives, began its work, the jail housed about 240 inmates. Now, it averages between 130 and 140 inmates, Marren said.

“I want to recognize the commission and all those in our law enforcement and human services community who worked together to bring our jail population down to levels not seen since our facility opened in 2003,” Marren said.

Marren also praised the work toward renovating the county building at 74 Ontario St., which will continue this year in hopes of reopening in spring 2020, as well as the efforts of the county’s information services department, budget teams, County Administrator Mary Krause and supervisors.

One of the successes of 2018 may serve as a solid base for meeting a challenge in 2019.

Marren said the county, municipalities and school districts implemented a number of projects as part of a shared services plan. This spring, a team will be meeting again to develop new plans, as state government has mandated a new shared services cycle, Marren said.

Marren noted that in the first full year of grant coordination, 42 successful applications involving 16 different departments resulted in $14.56 million.

Also on the horizon for county leaders are issues associated with landfill odor mitigation and control, unfunded voting reforms, Raise the Age legislation, which boosts the age of criminal responsibility, and the potential of marijuana legalization, Marren said.

“In the coming year, we will face new challenges as we always do, but I am confident that our Ontario County team — our board, our leaders, our staff and our community partners — will work together to meet these challenges with cost-effective and constructive solutions to the benefit of our entire community,” Marren said.