At the same time, the Canandaigua Fire and Ice Winter Festival was a hot time for many visitors

CANANDAIGUA — Several hundred people ended up enjoying a wintry Saturday outdoors — as well as macaroni and cheese dishes from 11 local restaurant and cocoa and craft beer tastings — for the Canandaigua Fire and Ice Winter Festival downtown.

Besides food and drink, a host of activities were available kids and adults, from breakfast with “Frozen” characters to ice and wood carving to competitive fire building to fire and magic shows, just to name a few.

More fun is on the way Sunday. Many of the ice sculptures produced Saturday will still be up for visitors heading downtown to admire. Several businesses also will be offering specials throughout the day.