Lack of funds blamed for the April 1 closing of the Thompson Health medical adult day program.

CANANDAIGUA — Kathy Zabliski once had an active life and career as a registered nurse.

Fifteen years ago she became ill and now lives with a chronic neurological disorder. She can’t feel her feet or legs and relies on a walker or wheelchair. She described having mobility issues, cardiac issues and goes for treatment at various clinics and Strong Memorial Hospital. Instead of caring for others, she is now the one needing care. Still, Zabliski has been able to continue living on her own, in her own home in Canandaigua with her cat, Alayna.

A bright spot in her life is attending a program in Canandaigua called The Brighter Day.



A medical adult day care program in its 30th year, The Brighter Day at 30 Fort Hill Ave. provides therapeutic and social services for adults with severe medical problems and those at risk of requiring nursing home care. UR Medicine Thompson Health announced the program will close May 1, citing financial reasons. The news took most everyone by surprise, including Ontario County Office for the Aging Director Irene Coveny.



“It’s a great loss for our community,” said Coveny. She cited the growing elderly population and increased need for services so people can remain in their own home while also relieving family members and caregivers.



Population-wise, Ontario County is one of only two counties in the region (along with Seneca) to boast significant population growth. That growth is seen most heavily with older adults. The trend of a growing elderly population is expected to continue. Since 2000, seniors 85 and older have comprised the fastest growing population in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region, according to ACT Rochester, a group that tracks trends. While the number of oldest adults increased 36 percent, those in the 60-to-84 age group grew by 40 percent, from 2013 to 2017.



Coveny said the area has a number of adult social programs but many fewer programs like The Brighter Day that also provide medical assistance. Medical adult day care goes beyond social activities, meals and recreation but to also provide health and therapeutic care.



“Brighter Day isn’t just a social program,” said Zabliski. “They monitor patients with complex medical needs.”

If not for the program, many of the people there “would spend most of their time in the ER or the hospital,” she said.

Brighter Day staff “talk to caregivers, doctors, pharmacists, and support services. The staff isn’t simply staff,” she said. “They are family. We are all family. When Brighter Day closes, we will lose our friends and family.”



In announcing the closing, Thompson cited a declining number of participants for the past several years. Approved for 46, enrollment is at 25, the health system said.

“We understand that participants and their family members are disappointed by this development; unfortunately, the program is not financially sustainable,” according to a statement from Thompson. Pressed for more details, a Thompson spokesperson added that along with decreasing enrollment, “an unsustainable level of reimbursement from the state” meant a loss of more than $500,000 over the last three years, including what was budgeted for this year. More than 95 percent of program funding comes from Medicaid and those rates have not changed for years.



“We would have needed all of the slots filled and a $17 dollar a day increase — per client — just to break even,” according to the spokesperson. Thompson stated it is working with the state Department of Health on the closing plans and “will work with families in the coming weeks to find appropriate community-based services that can help support their needs.”



The program employs seven people and “all will be offered jobs within the health system,” according to the spokesperson.



Coveny urged families to contact Office for the Aging for help connecting with programs and services. She mentioned the medical adult day program run by Finger Lakes Health in Geneva. The program is also offered in Penn Yan and Waterloo.



Zabliski said last week she doesn’t see herself going to another program. Traveling is difficult when you are sick, she said.

“I have looked at other programs, and was just a patient,” she said. “I understand rising healthcare costs. What I don’t understand is cutting a program like Brighter Day.”

Numbers to know

Ontario County Office for the Aging

585-396-4047

585-396-4040

315-781-1321