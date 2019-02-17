Williamson man initiated online relationship with girl and then raped her in her home, according to deputies.

Sheriff deputies arrested a 37-year-old man on Saturday for alleged rape of a teenaged child from Lyons.

Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Michael L. Yonker of the town of Williamson after verifying reports of "an inappropriate relationship" between Yonker and a 14-year-old girl.

According to deputies, Yonker initiated an online relationship with the girl, convincing the minor to allow him into her home. According to a statement from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Yonker went to the girl's home where the crime took place.

Yonker was arraigned in the town of Lyons Court and sent to the Wayne County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or a $20,000 insurance bond.